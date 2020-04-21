Ferguson Shapiro LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,382 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 35.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. 3,287,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

