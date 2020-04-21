Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

