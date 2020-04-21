Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 comprises 2.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 1.88% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRTY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 3,554,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0332 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

