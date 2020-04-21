Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up 3.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000.

NYSEARCA SPXU traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,734,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $43.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

