Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FXPO stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 136.10 ($1.79). 1,771,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The company has a market capitalization of $801.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 140.15. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on FXPO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.33 ($2.48).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

