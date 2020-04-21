Financial Survey: Maverix Metals (MMX) and Its Peers

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 65.17 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 36.49

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.82% 1.68% 1.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 699 2609 2335 87 2.32

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 83.29%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

