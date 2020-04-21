First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.88 and last traded at $40.55, approximately 35,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,328,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.76.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in First American Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,106,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 171,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.