First Command Bank Acquires New Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after acquiring an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 326,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock remained flat at $$31.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,001,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,918,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

