First Command Bank Invests $53,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $746.36. 14,689,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,571,457. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.