First Command Bank Sells 1,946 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Command Bank reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.36. 16,570,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722,992. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.