First Command Bank Takes $27,000 Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $215,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $472,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.24. 652,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,344. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

