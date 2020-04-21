First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,920,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

