First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

FRC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,601. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

