First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
FEN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $23.50.
About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund
