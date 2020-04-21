First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

FEN opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

