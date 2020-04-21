Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE FBC remained flat at $$20.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 234,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

