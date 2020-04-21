Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New GBX 7,750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,750 ($101.95) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,064 ($106.08).

FLTR traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,910 ($117.21). 316,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,424.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.78 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 48.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

