FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.12.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 573,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

