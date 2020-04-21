Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $207,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,733,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,735,000 after purchasing an additional 630,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 889,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 528,808 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,791,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 488,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,373,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 389,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.