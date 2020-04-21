Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2,199.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 77,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.46.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.