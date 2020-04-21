Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. Cowen upgraded Fortive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Fortive stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 107,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,512. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

