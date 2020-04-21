Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 67,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,855,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

FET has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

