Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/20/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/17/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/9/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

4/8/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

3/27/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

3/16/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

3/9/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

3/6/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

2/21/2020 – Four Corners Property Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 804,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

