Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Raymond James

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 36,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

