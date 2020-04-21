FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. 4,006,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of FOX by 117.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of FOX by 23.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 985,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 187,826 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 245.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $1,977,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

