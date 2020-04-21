Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,320.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $539,529.67 and approximately $46,320.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,027,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.