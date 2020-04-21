Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of GXYEF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

