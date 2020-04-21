Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 1.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

GLPI stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,436. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 over the last three months. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

