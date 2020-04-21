Genedrive (LON:GDR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GDR traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Genedrive has a 1-year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Budd acquired 43,330 shares of Genedrive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

