Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GEGYF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.96.
Genel Energy Company Profile
