Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GEGYF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

