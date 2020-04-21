General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

GD stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,335. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

