General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Finance by 106.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Finance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 5,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The company has a market cap of $213.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.47. General Finance has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.59%. Research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

