General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

