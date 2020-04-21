Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 4.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,306,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $224,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,909.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

