Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 30,968,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

