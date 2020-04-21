Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,968,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,717. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

