GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lowered by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,465.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,900 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $31,531,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

