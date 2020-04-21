Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 5.2% Lower This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $11,506.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.02680042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

