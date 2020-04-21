Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Stephens to “Underweight”

Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLUU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.42.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 3,931,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,817. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

