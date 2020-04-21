Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 157500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

