Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.52, 1,331,054 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,741,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

