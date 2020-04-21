Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) fell 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.52, 1,331,054 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,741,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 604,611 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
See Also: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.