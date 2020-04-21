Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Down 2.7%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 359,364 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 479,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.01 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

