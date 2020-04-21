Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 767.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after buying an additional 266,846 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $3,370,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5,704.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

