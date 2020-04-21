Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective (down from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beazley to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 572.70 ($7.53).

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 366.40 ($4.82). 1,017,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

