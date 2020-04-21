Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of GRIF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385. The company has a market capitalization of $178.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

