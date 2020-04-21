Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hamilton Lane from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 6,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,162. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.