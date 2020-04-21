Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 2,715,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 554,763 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 298,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

