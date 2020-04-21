Hastings Group’s (HSTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSTG. HSBC reduced their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

Shares of Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 192.40 ($2.53). 435,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.42. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

