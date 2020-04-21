HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.