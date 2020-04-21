HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.43. 2,834,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,884. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

