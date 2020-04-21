HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $41.39

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $41.39. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 189,042 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.
About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)
HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.
