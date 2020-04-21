HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $41.39

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $41.39. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 189,042 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 413,584 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

